50 Cent has been a legend in the rap game for decades now, and luckily for him, he played out his most wild antics before the social media age took over, making them far less permanent than the ones some of today's hip-hop stars find themselves caught up in. However, the "I Get Money" artist is still very active on Instagram and has never been one to bite his tongue when it comes to expressing his opinion.

After last week's shocking YSL Gang Indictment arrest, the multihyphenate told his 28 million followers that he's "not gang gang" and does not "gang bang," and a resurfaced clip from an interview Fif gave years ago finds him using the same phrase while admitting that he would rather face murder charges than RICO, which is what Young Thug and Gunna (among others) are currently caught up in.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I don't like RICO," the New York-born recording artist admits during his conversation about 6ix9ine. "I don't like conspiracy. Give me homicide right now," he continued. "I'll take a homicide right now... Those [RICO] laws were designed for you not to escape them."

As we previously reported, following Thugger's arrest, the Fulton County DA made it abundantly clear that he and others involved in the 56-count sweep could be facing life sentences.

Gunna was initially not taken into custody, with sources revealing that he spent his final moments as a free man checking in with his family and getting his business affairs in order – read more about that here, and let us know what you think about 50 Cent's comments on RICO charges in the comment section below.

[Via]