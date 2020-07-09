When 50 Cent commits to beef, he commits. We've witnessed it with his long-standing rivalries with Ja Rule and Rick Ross and in recent times, the power of Fofty has nearly sent people to the hospital. He's a cruel man, you know. Of course, his feuds never have a singular focus. He's targeting anyone that stands with the opps.

Most recently, 50 Cent's been at odds with DJ Clue who he claimed refused to play Pop Smoke's album because he didn't get it first. Though Clue later denied it and proceeded to play Pop Smoke on his radio show, 50 Cent is still relentlessly bullying Clue and his associates. More recently, Don Q shared a photo on Instagram of himself hanging out with DJ Clue. Clearly, Fif wasn't a fan of that. Returning to his favorite platform, he reposted the photo and said Don Q deserve to get punched in the mouth.

"@donqhbtl he gotta get 👊 popped in da mouth, i wish i knew yall was right there, @djclue i should have the little homies go fuck up your parties till they won’t even book you in the city," Fif captioned the photo.

We'll keep you updated with any response from DJ Clue or Don Q. Check out 50 Cent's post below.