50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him.

DaBaby is one of music's biggest forces in this present era, shining as the latest rap star to crossover into the pop world. He's a Billboard mainstay and he's itching to continue his successful ways for years to come. 50 Cent shared a photo with the rapper and told the world that they've got to watch out for him.

"Raising kanan premier was so lit last night. everybody came through," said Fif. "@dababy is a problem,i gotta keep him from killing you n***as. I don’t know why it’s funny, but he real wit da shit."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As you may know, DaBaby has a pretty wild legal history, fighting off cases related to a few different shooting incidents. Most infamously, the rapper fatally shot a man in self-defense inside of a Walmart. He's not afraid to defend himself and clearly, Fif finds that amusing.

The Raising Kanan premiere was attended by a who's who of rap stars, including NLE Choppa, Joey Bada$$, Erick Sermon, and more.

What do you think of the partnership between 50 Cent and DaBaby?