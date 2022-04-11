Will Smith is officially banned from the Oscars for slapping Chris Rock on stage but neither party has necessarily dived into the details surrounding the incident. Chris Rock hasn't stopped touring because of the incident, though he hasn't necessarily addressed it either. Over the weekend, Rock told the audience that he needs a bag before he'll speak on the matter. "I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid," he said. "Life is good. I got my hearing back."



It didn't take long for 50 Cent to chime in on the matter. The Power executive applauded Rock, once again, for not calling the authorities on Smith and putting a price tag on any interviews regarding the Oscars slap. "This is about to be the most expensive slap you ever seen in your life," 50 Cent wrote. "@chrisrock did the right thing not bringing law enforcement into it."

Fif also commented on the Academy's decision to ban Will Smith for 10 years. That means the iconic actor will not be allowed on the stage until he's 63, even if he's nominated. "Got Damn they doing Will dirty, This is too harsh so he cant come back till he 63 years old. and the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH," Fif wrote alongside a screenshot of an Apple News article.

