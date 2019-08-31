Today, Chris Brown flexed on Instagram by sharing some new stats and RIAA certifications, as he is prone to do. The photo detailed that he "has now sold 65.9M singles in the US, making him the 7th best selling singles artist of all time. He has now totalled 100M RIAA certified units." While Breezy certainly has hits, it should be noted that dropping incredibly long albums - as his past two have been - is an effective way of schooling the new RIAA streaming system.

Anyway, 50 Cent was still proud of his friend, Chris, upon seeing his achievements and decided to repost them. In typical 50 fashion though, he was unable to post on social media without stirring up a little controversy. Rather than simply congratulating Chris, 50 felt the need to weigh Chris' talent against that of another artist - and not just any artist, but the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. The comparison isn't totally out of left field because Brown has boasted his impressive dance moves in the past with MJ tributes and other artists have also expressed similar thoughts (namely, Justin Bieber and Nick Cannon).

But it's one thing to note MJ's influence on an artist, and another to hold an artist that only emerged in this century in higher regard than someone who is largely seen as the GOAT. 50 felt he was justified in expressing this view due to the recently-resurfaced allegations of child sexual abuse against Jackson. 50's caption read, "CB better then MJ to me now, I can’t believe mike wanted to touch the little boys booty," insinuating that his opinion may have only shifted in light of the stories that were amplified by HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary.

The comments section on 50's post is overwhelmingly filled with disapproving people, one of them being Waka Flocka Flame. Waka wrote, "shit not funny .... not Mike my n****." To which 50 responded, "you dont care about the kids man damn." Considering that 50 demoted MJ's ranking based on his problematic actions, it seems like a weird choice to replace him with Chris Brown...