Does the end justify the means? That’s what Tariq, and other characters, will be asking themselves all throughout season two of Power Book II: Ghost. New episodes are set to premiere on November 21st on Starz, and from the looks of the latest trailer, things are about to heat up for our actors.

At the end of season one, Tariq (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) murdered his professor, Jabari (Justin Marcel McManus) for “knowing too much.” Luckily, his mom, Tasha (Naturi Naughton) has a great lawyer to recommend now that she’s out of jail and in witness protection.

Attorney Davis Maclean, played by Method Man, will be plenty busy assisting Tariq in season two, but of course there’s plenty more drama to come.

As the young man tries to figure out his next moves, he finds himself lying to Monet (Mary J. Blige) and Cane (Woody McClain), both of whom wouldn’t hesitate to kill him.

In the new trailer, we also see Tariq desperately ask New York City Councilman Rashad Tate for help, but from the looks of things, that may have been the wrong move.

The clip gives a momentary sneak peak at the notorious crime boss Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon), and we hear 50 Cent himself, in character as Kanan Stark, sharing some choice words with our young protagonist.

“Supposed to be on your man shit, right? It’s too late to be scared now,” the rapper tells Tariq.

Watch the intense trailer for season two of Power Book II: Ghost below.

