Tank is being dragged all across the internet because of his comments about oral sex on Angela Yee's show Lip Service. On the show, he spoke about sexual experimentation, noting that if a man messes around with another guy once or twice, it doesn't necessarily make him homosexual. It just means they were testing out the waters and seeing what worked for them. "It doesn't mean he's gay. It means he sucked d*ck twice," said the singer. Unfortunately, the reception to his comments has not been all positive. Many people were waiting on social media's biggest troll, 50 Cent, to pick up on the content and finally, he came through with his comments on the matter.

Notoriously going after his former friend Young Buck for allegedly being in a relationship with a transgender woman, we already know 50 Cent's views on the LGBTQ+ community. His homophobic remarks continued via a recent Instagram post, re-sharing Tank's comments and assuming his sexuality in the caption.

"Old suga Tank," wrote Curtis Jackson. "Gay ass a motherfucker 😆😆😆nah he only sucked 🍆twice."

Do you think 50 Cent should have kept his mouth shut about this? Additionally, let us know what you think of Tank's comments and if you agree or not. This should make for some interesting discussion.