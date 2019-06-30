Sylvester Stallone is the latest social media user to fail at "keeping it real." In his defense, his criticism of Escape Plan 2: Hades, the film he co-starred in with 50 Cent, was, for all intents, a self-effacing moment that would have otherwise connected him to his beloved fans. Unfortunately for Sly Stallone, 50 Cent didn't want to get grouped into the lemon category without his say in the matter.

It all began with Stallone's assertion that Escape Plan 2: Hades was bar none, "the worst produced film I have ever had the misfortune to be in." The Instagram post included a video of a recent interview with the film's director John Herzfeld, as well as a lengthy diatribe of a caption where he criticized the roughshod conditions from which the film was produced.

"Escape Plan 2 WAS TRULY THE MOST HORRIBLY PRODUCED FILM I have ever had the misfortune to be in , but this new film was made in an extraordinarily short amount of time , 17 nights , dusk till dawn , no breaks , we ate while we worked!!!! " he clamored.

Upon witnessing the lengthy rant, 50 Cent launched on the counter-offensive. "How the fuck I’m in the worst movie Rambo made?" he wrote in response, the post providing a thumbnail of Sly Stallone in action toting a gun as "Ray Breslin."

Evidently, having spent time together, in close quarters, Sly is well obviously well acclimatized with 50 Cent's twisted sense of humor, so nothing came of it. Regardless of how Stallone feels about the production on the sequel, a 3rd film in the Escape Plan series comes out on Thursday with both men reprising their roles. For the record, 50 Cent has since deleted his post.

