50 Cent is easily the best and biggest troll on social media. No matter what is happening in pop culture, you can pretty well guess that 50 is going to have something to say about it, whether you like it or not. Sometimes, his trolling is downright hilarious, although, on some occasions, it is simply offensive. Either way, there will always be people out there willing to defend 50 at any cost as he is a legend who everyone loves to hear from.

Recently, Fif has been going after the likes of Benzino who is trying to disparage the hard work of his own daughter, Coi Leray. This even led to a diss track from Benzino who has mostly been clowned for his bars directed at the New York legend. Either way, nothing has phased Fif as he continues to troll.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

Now, however, 50 is the one being trolled as he was caught on camera being discourteous to someone in a car he was in. As you can see in the video below, 50 is getting out of a car so that he can walk over to a private jet. In the background, you can see someone trying to get out, however, Fif closes the door on them before walking away from the car.

Many people noticed the hilarious moment and made some comments on the post below via The Neighborhood. As you can see, some of the comments included "The way I just hollered," "he ruthless," and "Fif don’t give a single fuck." It was clear as day that someone had the door slammed on them, and while it was a bit disrespectful, it was pretty funny too.





Hopefully, the person who got the door in their face isn't too mad about it. After all, that's just 50.