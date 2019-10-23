Don't let his calculated exterior deceive you. 50 Cent is for the people. The legendary artist recently pulled back the curtains on his latest endeavor, which may very well land him another spot on the New York Times Best Seller's list. Enter Fif's upcoming book Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter, his first follow-up effort to his 2009 collaboration with Robert Greene The 50th Law. It's unlikely this one will be strictly autobiographical in nature, but rather skewing closer to the cutthroat game of industry navigation.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"As an artist I have evolved so much over the years with my transition into different sectors of the entertainment industry, I felt that it was time to share my experiences and knowledge through my latest book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter," writes Fif, in his premiere announcement. It's unclear whether his merciless sense of gallows humor will shine throughout, but we can only hope; anything less would feel like a missed opportunity.

Clearly, 50 has proven his worth as a multimedia mogul, having broken barrier after barrier with seemingly no end in sight. The man has done it all, from mixtapes to albums, video games to movies, television to the written word. If that's not a legend, perhaps it's time to read a dictionary or die trying. Look for Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter to arrive shortly, and check out the announcement trailer below.