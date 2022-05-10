50 Cent might be having some difficulties with STARZ but that hasn't halted production on any of the series he has in the works. While Power Book IV: Force wrapping up its first season, fans are eagerly awaiting the next season of BMF. It became one of the most widely discussed series of 2021, as it recounted the early days of Big Meech and Southwest T's rise as the Black Mafia Family.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It appears that production for season 2 is well underway and Fif revealed that he brought on a new cast member -- Mo'Nique. The rapper shared a clip on Instagram of the comedian revealing that she'll be taking on the role of Goldie in season 2. "Guess who i got in BMF this season [fire emoji]GOLDIE," he wrote. "I don't miss, THE UNDER DOG'S BACK ON TOP," he wrote in the caption. In a separate post, he shared a photo of Mo'Nique on set of BMF with Lil Meech, Eif Rivera, and Da'Vinchi.

50 Cent kept his word when it came to helping Mo'Nique return to the big screen. The rapper has continuously advocated for her since he went to her stand-up show. He also claimed that he spoke to both Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels, asking them to publicly apologize to Mo'Nique for previous issues that led her to get blackballed.

No word on when BMF season 2 will premiere but we're excited to see what Fif got up his sleeve.