Young Buck attempted to rewrite his narrative of the last three years by telling his followers that his entire feud with 50 Cent, which included years of insults and transphobic remarks, was staged with the sole intention of re-establishing Buck's music career. The former G-Unit rapper said that the plan was orchestrated by Fiddy to tear down Buck in order to build him back up, but 50 has officially responded and he says that Buck is lying about their beef being staged.

In his reported response to Young Buck's live stream where he claimed that 50 Cent planned this entire teardown of the rapper's character by dragging him over an alleged relationship with a trans woman, Fif told Buck to "stop lying" and insulted him yet again, proving perhaps that their feud wasn't orchestrated in the first place.

"SMH," wrote 50 Cent in an alleged since-deleted reply, which was picked up by hip-hop blogs on social media. "He only makes a fool of him self and the transgender man he was dating for a year gets angry every time he says he got cat fished stop lying Damn!"

In a recent interview with VladTV, Young Buck claimed that he was catfished by a transgender woman, who he thought was a cisgender woman. He says that he never engaged in sexual intercourse with the woman or had any type of relationship with her.

Do you think Buck is lying about the beef being fake?