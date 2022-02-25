If you're in need of entertainment on Instagram, 50 Cent's feed is always a great place to go – the multi-hyphenate star loves to offer up his commentary on everything from Madonna's thirst traps to Michael Jordan palming Mary J. Blige's behind.

Most recently, the Power producer has made waves by posting about Usher, who, during a recent interview, revealed that he was blasting Fif's hit "In Da Club" during the birth of his youngest son, Sire Raymond, who arrived back in September.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

As PEOPLE reports, while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres, Usher shared, "The first time, I was in charge of music but I did a terrible job," adding that the second time around, he made sure he was "fully equipped."

"I had my Mophie. I had speakers. I had backup batteries. I had a whole playlist that I had worked on for about two weeks. It was crazy. It was great," the "OMG" recording artist told the host. "Go shorty, it's your birthday," he sang, revealing that it was 50's song that ended up playing.

Funnily enough, Usher and the "I Get Money" rapper gave their baby boys the same name, which the latter pointed out to his Instagram followers on Thursday, February 24th.





"We have two Kings now, SIRE Jackson and SIRE Raymond," he wrote alongside a smirking emoji and a screenshot of an article sharing the news from the Raymond family delivery room. "Coolest shit ever!"

Check out Usher's full conversation with Ellen DeGeneres about the birth of his son in the clip below.

