Hip-hop's biggest troll got a tongue lashing from the daughter of his mentor. In the past few weeks, the details surrounding Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's messy divorce has spilled onto the timeline. Everyone was chiming in on the drama including 50 Cent. Damn near every time a new update on their divorce was reported by TMZ, Fif wasted no time in chiming in on the timeline. Ultimately, Dr. Dre's daughter was fed up.

"Haha... coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family's wealth and lifestyle. Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F*ck you," Truly wrote. She continued in a post to his IG story, calling 50 Cent "disgusting." "The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is bring shown is absolutely fucking disgusting and vile. Calling my mother, my dad's wife, a bitch is unforgivable," she wrote. "50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of things wrong with the world right now."

What do you really say in response to your friend's daughter telling you to zip it? Well, Fif still managed to find a picture to accurately describe his reaction to her rant. The picture featured 50 Cent looking perplexed as he stares into his phone with a cigar burning in his other hand. "Dr dre's daughter told me to shut the fuck up. LOL," he captioned the post.

Perhaps Fif might keep his mouth shut moving forward. After all, it was Truly Young's dad that helped put him on in the first place. Check the post below.