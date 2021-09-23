Always saying what comes to his mind, 50 Cent is known to get wrapped up in multiple controversies every year. Most recently, the rapper came under fire for an insensitive Instagram post that he shared shortly after the death of prolific actor Michael K. Williams, which he used to promote his new television show.

"Damn if you didn't see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele," wrote 50 Cent on his post earlier this month.

As you can likely understand, people weren't feeling the self-serving nature of the post, calling out Fiddy for being insensitive toward Williams' family, friends, and loved ones. Now that a few weeks have passed, the rapper has issued a new statement on the backlash he's received, attempting to explain himself in his caption.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

"You know it seems like i’m always under fire," started Fif. "All i said was Fentanyl is a hell of a drug. check out Raising Kanan!"

The 2021 Emmy Awards aired this weekend, and Michael K. Williams received a heartfelt tribute from Kerry Washington, among others. Williams was nominated for his role in Lovecraft County, but he did not end up winning any prizes.

