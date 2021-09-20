50 Cent is no stranger to public backlash. In fact, it seems like he thrives off of it sometimes. His tone-deaf posts often turn into viral moments and his tribute to 9/11 was no different. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the rapper/TV exec. shared a post of the planes crashing into the Twin Towers on his IG page. "This day will forever be remembered, to those who lost loved ones, condolences," he wrote before plugging both his cognac and champagne brands.



It's not uncommon for 50 Cent to promote his liquor brands on his Instagram post. However, many hoped Fif may have taken a break from his usual promotional tactics to offer his sincere condolences on the matter. Typically, Fif would use whatever backlash he faced and spin it into his favor. This time, however, he waited over a week to make any sort of statement surrounding the controversy. The rapper shared a screenshot of HipHopDX's article with the headline reading, "50 Cent Under Fire For Self-Serving 9/11 Post."

"i’m just seeing this guys am i still under fire, or did things blow over," he captioned the post.

Maybe it was best that he refrained from commenting on the controversy. Check out Fif's post below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.