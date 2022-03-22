50 Cent's career spans over 20-years, from releasing iconic mixtapes that blazed through underground circuits to his expansive resume as a television producer. The rapper's remained true to the culture throughout his tenure in the game, and that isn't something that goes unnoticed. During his interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game in 2021, Snoop Dogg expressed his appreciation for everything that 50 Cent accomplished throughout his career.



"50 is going to be a legend in rap forever," Snoop said. "His records, his music, his movie. The shit he did just changed the whole game of New York and just run New York for a minute. And put that New York spirit back in the game," he continued before saying that he's trying to learn a few things from Fif himself. "I'm a student of the game and I'm trying to learn from him. It's true, you can teach old dogs new tricks. That's if he's willing to listen." Snoop went onto mention that 50 Cent has offered opportunities to budding stars that have taken their career to new heights.

50 Cent caught wind of the post and responded, writing, "@snoopdogg that shit you just said means more than a [trophy emoji] award to me."

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent have worked together in both music and television with the former appearance as the pastor in the first season of BMF. Fif is also expected to be working on a series based on Snoop's murder trial.