Two weeks ago, 50 Cent shared a video of himself negotiating Christmas gifts with his 7-year-old son, Sire, over the phone. Fifty looked stumped when Sire said he wanted a whole Toys "R" Us store, so he could get "all the toys". Earlier this week, 50 Cent shared another video of him FaceTiming his son, which showed the continuation of the negotiations. After Fifty asked his 7-year-old what happened to all the other toys he bought for him, Sire tried to throw his mom under the bus by claiming he didn't know where she put them. Turns out Fifty was just teasing Sire because he planned on fulfilling his little boy's big dreams.

As you could expect, it wasn't cheap to manifest Sire's Christmas fantasy. According to TMZ, it cost Fifty about $100,000 to rent out a New Jersey Toys "R" Us location to give his son a personal shopping spree. Considering the retail chain has been struggling to stay open for years, they probably jumped at Fifty's offer. Not only did Sire get to pick out whatever his heart desired, but the store was decorated for his takeover. Decals with a "Sires's Toys 'R' Us" logo were placed on the floor. Fif shared a video recapping the holiday surprise. The instrumental to his classic "Window Shopper" plays in the background, which may not have been the most fitting song to soundtrack the occasion. Sire was no window shopper.