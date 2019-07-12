50 Cent Releases "Big Rich Town" Remix With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Trey Songz

It's hard to believe that Power is nearing its end. The forthcoming sixth and last season is undoubtedly going to be its best, and to help celebrate the hit series' triumphant exit, 50 Cent is back with a remix to the show's theme song, "Big Rich Town." The original featured the likes of R&B crooner Joe, but this time around Fif partners up with Trey Songz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The latest version of "Big Rich Town" keeps with the energy of the original, but the new blood delivers an updated feel to the track.

Although Power may be drawing to an end, 50 has stated that it isn't the last we've seen of the series. “The last 5 seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand,” he said in a statement, according to PEOPLE. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

Make sure to catch the premiere of the sixth season of Power on August 25.

Quotable Lyrics

I never took a straight path nowhere, life's full of twist and turns

Bumps and bruises, I live, I learn

Yeah slick talker, sh*t talker, New Yorker

Collectin’ property, playin' Monopoly (Ha, ha)

You might want bond with us, build and break bread

You think I'm f*cking ’round, look there's money to make, yeah

More snakes than rats, just a habit to my appetite