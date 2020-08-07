50 Cent has never been known to show mercy -- in fact, the rare moments in which he shows genuine remorse are so rare they still feel slightly shocking to behold. In truth, we've grown so used to him savagely beelining for an assorted lineup of jugulars that none of 50's countless feuds are really surprising anymore. It's almost as if the man is addicted to the thrill of conflict, knowing he's well equipped to handle it and relishing in every hostile moment.

It's not exactly a secret that 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have been embroiled in a years-long beef, to the point where it's far more likely based on habit than any one specific lingering issue. Every so often, Fif and Floyd find themselves stuck in a pattern: fire shots, retaliate and lay low. And while Fif recently sent his condolences after Floyd's uncle passed away in March, it would appear he's once again decided to engage with the man he so lovingly calls "Champ."

An article from The Sun appeared to be the tipping point, in which Floyd Mayweather allegedly "revealed where the beef with rapper 50 Cent started," along with airing out a few business grievances that shall herein go unexplored. Sharing a few unflattering screenshots of the legendary boxer, Fif also penned a savage message to his friend-turned-foe. "I’m not the marketing campaign champ, keep my name out your mouth," he wrote. "Damn somebody read this for champ i don’t fuck wit you, you don’t fuck wit me. OK." Check out the incendiary post below, and keep an eye out for Mayweather's inevitable rebuttal -- though few things in life are certain, there are some things that never change.