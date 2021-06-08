50 Cent's incredibly successful crime drama Power first aired on Starz seven years ago on Monday (June 7). An instant success, it eventually became one of Starz's most highly-rated shows and became one of cable's most-watched series as well. It concluded in February of 2020 after airing six seasons on the network, with four upcoming spin-offs announced thereafter.

After previously sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming second season of Power's first spin-off series Power Book II: Ghost, the rapper turned TV executive reflected on the success of the saga seven years removed from when it first aired.



Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

"I had this idea to make a TV show like 9 years ago," explained Fif. "7 years ago it aired and it did pretty good. Shout out to Chris Albrecht. STARZ is official now i’m off and running," he finished, giving a shout-out to the CEO of the network.

Although Power concluded its run in February 2020, its sequel Power Book II: Ghost premiered later in the same year. The series follows Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, the son of James "Ghost" St. Patrick who is following in his father's steps as a drug dealer. The cast and crew are currently working on its second season.

Right now, there's no word on when to expect the next season of Ghost. The crew filming together is a great first sign, though.