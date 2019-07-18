mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

50 Cent Recounts Murderous Summers On "Heat"

Aron A.
July 18, 2019 12:42
Heat
50 Cent
Produced by Dr. Dre

We do not recommend listening to "Heat" off the Hen Dawg.


50 Cent's come a long way since the release of his debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. Within 16 years, he's transformed from a controversial rapper to a certified entertainment mogul. Although he hasn't aged that well as an emcee, his early albums still have a ton of replay album today. "Heat" was one of the many highlights off of his debut album. With production from Dr. Dre, 50 Cent detailed the ongoings of the hood in the summer. "In the hood, summertime is the killing season/ It's hot out in this bitch, that's a good enough reason," he mercilessly declares three bars into the first verse. 

50 Cent is far from the street hustler who got his name off of mixtapes but his unapologetic attitude on the song is still a characteristic that we see from the rapper in different forms today. "Heat" wasn't released as a single but it was still an impactful record. Although based on reality, the content in the song was so GTA-like, that he included it in his video, 50 Cent: Bulletproof. If you're diving into a fictional world where you're playing 50 Cent as a vigilante, it's pretty solid theme music. 

Quotable Lyrics
I done made myself a millionaire by myself
Now shit changed, mothafucka, I could hire some help
I done heard about the fifty grand you put in the hood
But your shooter finna get shot, it won't do him no good

