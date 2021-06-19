50 Cent has been on his TV-buff grind for quite some time now. While he's always had a storied acting history, his wildly successful Starz series Power propelled him deeper into the world of television. Back in 2018, the rap mogul landed a deal with the network to serve as executive producer for an upcoming series Black Mafia Family.

The series is based on the true-life story of Detroit street legends Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest" Flenory and their drug operations. Starz officially gave the show the green light in April of 2020. Ahead of the show's release, which stars Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. as his father, he went on social media to properly co-sign the series.

He took to Instagram late Friday night (June 19) to share a clip highlighting behind-the-scenes content from the highly-anticipated series. “WHAT ZIPPO SAY? THIS AINT HAPPEN OVERNIGHT. BLOOD, SWEAT, AND TEARS. WE NOT PLAYING FAIR @50cent BMF ON THE WAY AND WE COMING FOR EMMYS REMEMBER I SAID IT #FREEZIPPO,” wrote Lil Meech in the caption.

If that wasn't enough to get you excited about the upcoming series, Big Meech's return home might.

Fif recently sent out a celebratory post in reaction to Big Meech landing a deal with prosecutors allowing him to return home an entire three years before his sentence was scheduled to end. Reposting a screenshot of the article's title he added in the caption, "YES [grin emoji] Now you know this BMF show is gonna [bomb emoji][smoke emoji]Blow everything off the f*cking TV, the real sh*t different ! [stoplight emoji] Green Light Gang."

Let us know if you're looking forward to the upcoming series down below.

