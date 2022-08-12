Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s relationship has faced its share of tests over the years, and while they may not have always been as strong as they stand today, during his stint on The Breakfast Club this week, 50 Cent recalled a time when the mother of three was ready and willing to fight him in the name of defending her man’s honour.

“She was on, like a window sill. We was in Vegas,” the New Yorker recalled. “She jumped out, she was like [makes confrontational face]. And I’m like, ‘Wait, what is you doing? That’s me and JAY-Z’s stuff, this ain’t got nothing to do with you, girl.”

JAY-Z and 50 Cent perform in 2007 — Scott Gries/Getty Images

Fif revealed that upon seeing Bey jump out of the window, he wasn’t sure what to do next. “It was one of those situations where you were like, ‘Woah!’ If you say this to Jay, he’ll look at you and go, ‘Nah, that happened.’”

“She came like she was ready!” the “I Get Money” hitmaker said of the RENAISSANCE artist. “Like something was gonna happen! And I’m like, ‘Woah, woah woah.’ She throwing me off now ‘cause I don’t know exactly how to respond to this.”

He continued, “You are still Beyoncé. She brought all of the sexy over with that energy jumping off.”

As 50 Cent points out, there was tenseness in the air between he and Hov at the time as they were frequently throwing shots at one another in their music. The former dissed JAY-Z and countless others on 1999’s “How to Rob,” which the latter followed with the bars “Go against Jigga? Your ass is dense / I’m about a dollar, what the f*ck is 50 cents?” on “It’s Hot (Some Like It Hot).”

In 2009, Fif spoke to Rolling Stone about his thoughts on the American Gangster artist. “He has a king complex,” the Power producer ranted. “He thinks he’s f*cking Jesus, you know what I mean? This J-Hova shit.”

Since then, though, the two rappers have patched up their beef, with 50 Cent confirming that they remain on good terms during his interview with The Breakfast Club – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

