When 50 Cent entered the Rap game, even Jay-Z recognized that there was new blood in town. Back in the 1990s, New York was swimming with rising talents, many of which have earned current titles of "icons" and "legends." A handful of those hitmakers have gone on to become some of the entertainment industry's biggest moguls—including Jay-Z and 50 Cent.

Recently, Young Guru sat down with My Expert Opinion and revisited that time in Hip Hop history, sharing a story about Hov issuing a warning about Fif's industry arrival. “There’s a point where Jay walks in the studio, and it just so happened that everybody was in the studio," said Guru.



Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

He continued: "Jay walked in the studio—he said it before but I'm telling you how impactful it was—he walked in the studio and he was like, 'Yo, this dude 50, y'all gonna have to deal with him in the next couple months.' He said it to the whole crew, 'You have to deal with him.'"

Jay-Z was aware of Fif's talents, especially those pertaining to how he managed to write catchy hooks that have now become classic hits. After this portion of Guru's interview circulated, 50 Cent reacted on Instagram.

"[Young Guru] I love you n*ggas too, [shrug emoji]," wrote Fif. "I just need somebody to compete with. It makes me find a way, Jay know I will always find a way."

