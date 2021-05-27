We're all starting to get back outside together after having a year stripped from our lives due to the pandemic and, already, people are wyling out. Last night, two separate incidents took place during the NBA playoffs, forcing the league to make a statement about fan behavior at games. In Philadelphia, a fan poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he was walking to the locker room. In New York, a fan sitting near the court appeared to spit at Trae Young, which is an obvious no-no in this day and age.

Rapper 50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira Haines were seated right in front of the fan who disgustingly spit in Trae's direction, and the Power executive producer has officially spoken out about the incident. Without placing much of an emphasis on the spitting fan, 50 Cent said:

"I’m keeping good company, The knicks won last night. The energy was so high last night you can tell people were excited to be back out. They was screaming f*ck you @traeyoung they know that boy dangerous. It’s just New York energy, the people are so much nicer in houston. SMH."

The fan who spit at Trae Young was banned from the arena, and so was the popcorn-dumping fan in Philadelphia.

Check out 50 Cent's photos from last night's game at the Garden.