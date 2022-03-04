The Game is really enjoying this present stretch of his career following the success of his new single, "EAZY" with Kanye West. Fans are excited for his forthcoming studio album, witnessing the 42-year-old rapper spit impassioned rhymes during this later stage of his career. Having watched The Game flourish for so long, it's incredible that he's still operating at such a high level.

As we wait for more information about The Game's new music, the rapper recently stated that he believes that Kanye West has done more for him and his career in two short weeks than Dr. Dre has done in multiple decades. He likely meant no disrespect toward Dr. Dre with that statement but it has ruffled some feathers, prompting a response from 50 Cent on Friday (March 4), who has worked closely with Game and Dre over the years.

Re-tweeting a post about The Game's recent comments, Fiddy captioned the post, "Hun, what happen here?"



Many are pointing out that the rapper likely didn't even catch his typo before hitting "send," writing "Hun" instead of "Huh." Regardless, his confusion was relayed as he seemingly has no idea what The Game is talking about, considering the fact that Dr. Dre has been such an instrumental part of his early success. Dr. Dre and Kanye West both have production credits on The Game's The Documentary but at that time, Game was working extensively with Dre, soaking in the producer's vast knowledge about the industry.

What do you think about Game saying Ye has done more for his career in two weeks than Dr. Dre ever has? Let us know in the comments. What do you think Fif will say about "What Up Gangsta" allegedly being ghost-written by The Game?