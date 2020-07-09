It was been announced that five people were arrested in connection to Pop Smoke's murder. As we wait for further information about the charges that they're facing, somebody that was close to the rapper is speaking out about how long it took to get the men.

50 Cent, who was the executive producer on Pop's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, is speaking out after five people were arrested following an investigation into the rapper's shooting death.

"Oh shit, what the fuck was the police waiting for his album to drop too," wrote Fif on Instagram. "R.I.P Pop smoke."

As we're inching toward justice for Pop's family and friends, people are celebrating the arrest of three adults and two underaged suspects, who supposedly had something to do with his death.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is being praised as one of the best albums of the year. While it is lofty to make that sort of claim just days after it was released, it already has proven to have tons of replay value. Hopefully, that sticks for the coming months.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

