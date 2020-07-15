Nick Cannon came under fire after a video resurfaced from his podcast, which showed him referring to white people are "the true savages" and "closer to animals" than Black people. His comments have been accused as being Black supremacist and, as a result, he was fired from ViacomCBS.

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," said the company in a statement. "While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

ViacomCBS's choice to end their relationship with Nick Cannon has been a hot topic, inciting reactions from tons of folks who are divided on the news. 50 Cent spoke his mind, seemingly having a laugh at Nick's expense.

"Damn nikki what the fuck was you on that stupid ass podcast talking about?" wrote the rapper on Instagram. "No More Wilding Out Hun! (Don’t worry Be Happy)."

In the comments, people are calling out Fiddy, saying that he should be defending the comedian and not rejoicing in his firing.

