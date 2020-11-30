If something particularly captivating goes down in the world of pop culture at large, it's only a matter of time before 50 Cent catches wind of it. In fact, he's become something of a leading cultural commentator in the hip-hop world, speaking volumes while saying little; it's a testament as to how many people still hang on his every word, a holdover from his days as one of the rap game's most popular artists.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Now, 50 Cent has -- perhaps inevitably -- taken a moment to address the fallout from the oft-memed fight between former NBA player Nate Robinson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who many simply love to hate at this point. Unfortunately for Robinson, the fight quickly concluded by way of a violent knockout, turning him into a laughing stock of sorts -- despite the fact he actually stepped up and did his best, a quality that should by all accounts be admired. It got to the point where even LeBron James had a hearty guffaw at his expense, and no surprise, as the internet comedians have been working overtime for this one.

Though Fif didn't have much to say on Robinson's knockout, he did take a moment to share an admittedly amusing re-imagining of the NBA Logo, in which Robinson's unconscious likeness replaces the iconic Jerry West silhouette. He did, however, make sure to bring an old catchphrase out of pseudo-retirement, offering a much-needed "Get The Strap" in these trying times. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off -- do you think the public at large is going too hard on Nate Robinson? Or is that simply the high cost of falling to the hands of a Paul?