Lil Nas X's past as a Barb is something that he tried to hide in the past. For a while, he denied that he ran an incredibly popular Nicki Minaj stan account on Twitter. Only as of recent has he embraced his past by slightly poking fun at the previous account he used to hold.

For Halloween 2020, he decided to fully own up to it and give credit where credit is due. He dressed up as Nicki for Halloween, recreating the rap Queen's outfit from the "Superbass" video shoot. The costume wasn't simply a quick get-up that he put on, similar to his Cam'ron get up in 2019. He pulled out the prosthetics to match Nicki's curves, captioning the photo, "NAS MARAJ." Though Halloween isn't done just yet, Lil Nas X's dedication should have him at the top of plenty of "Best Costume" lists of 2020. He's damn-near unidentifiable.

The elaborate get-up received praise from plenty of people, though others were a bit less reluctant to embrace the look. 50 Cent, for example, shared Lil Nas X's flicks to his Twitter account, captioning the photo, "what the fuck, Nikki come get him !!! Lol."

Lil Nas X quickly responded to Fif while simultaneously poking fun at himself. "why u in barb business?" He asked in response to 50 Cent's tweet.

This isn't the first time Lil Nas X became a talking point for 50 Cent, though the "Old Town Road" artist has never really issued a response. After Lil Nas X came out as gay, Fif seemingly used this in an attempt to berate former G-Unit member and current rival, Young Buck. The "Rodeo" singer and the "Shorty Wanna Ride" rapper posed for a quick picture last year. 50 Cent later reposted it while taking homophobic jabs at Buck over an alleged relationship with a transgender woman.