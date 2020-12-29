As cases continue to rise, the L.A. health department is asking the television and film industries to lead by example, asking them to stop shooting for the time being until things are more under control. One of the movers-and-shakers in the industry, 50 Cent is seemingly very frustrated about these guidelines, waking up and immediately "needing a drink" upon reading the reports.

The Los Angeles health department is urging film and television productions to implore stopping for the next little while as the pandemic continues to rage on but, with 50 Cent currently in the midst of several different shows, including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Black Mafia Family, and more, he's not down to pause for another lockdown.

"WTF [facepalm emoji] I need a drink," wrote Fiddy on Instagram. The last time the rap legend admitted that he "needed a drink", it was over President-elect Joe Biden's proposed plan to handle COVID. So, basically, anything coronavirus-related is enough to get Fif to down a bottle of Branson Cognac, which, let's face it, is all too representative of our own struggles this year.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Do you think television and film productions should stop filming right now or do you think those industries are essential?