Some people have longer vacations than Jussie Smollett's official stay in jail for lying to police officers about a fake racist and homophobic hate crime. The Empire actor was officially released from Cook County Jail on Wednesday night after a six-night stay in solitary confinement, where he was sent to a psych ward for several days. During his appeal, the actor was released as the court agreed with Jussie's lawyers that he should be free as his sentence is pending appeal.

Throughout the course of this years-long story, many high-profile celebrities have shared their thoughts on Jussie Smollett's staged hate crime, including 50 Cent, who has taken time on many days to comment on the case. Most recently reacting to the actor's meltdown in court after being sentenced, the "In Da Club" rapper updated his feed with his response to Smollett being released from jail after such a short stay.



"They let this fool out in less than a week. LOL," wrote 50 Cent on Instagram, sharing a photo of the actor with his fist raised in the air during his sentencing trial.

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County Jail last week, and he served less than a week of that sentence before being released. Throughout this week, Smollett's family has been vocally supporting the actor and asking celebrities to speak up in support of the Empire star. Tina Lawson and several others stood on his side, but the majority of Hollywood remained silent this time.

Check out 50 Cent's reaction to Jussie's release below




