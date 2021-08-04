50 Cent has eyes everywhere, and not unlike the majestic and mighty elephant, he forgets little to nothing. Having previously engaged in brief feuds with both Jadakiss and Cam'ron, not to mention Styles P and Jim Jones, it's no surprise that he was actively tuned in to watch -- or at least observe the fallout -- of last night's epic Verzuz battle between The LOX and Dipset.

Before the event concluded, a narrative had already taken shape -- Jadakiss had solidified the position of MVP with a godlike performance, spitting bars without missing a beat. Hell, he even brought out a few freestyles from the vault, sealing the deal with a dominant rendition of "Who Shot Ya." That's not to say Styles and Sheek didn't put in work, but the people were simply captivated by Jada's intensity, and crowned him the winner of the night with plenty of celebratory and damn near reverent memes.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

One in particular seemed to amuse 50 rather deeply, prompting the Power mogul to have a quick laugh on his Instagram page. Sharing an image of Jadakiss adorned in Cam'ron's signature pink mink attire. "@jadakiss The LOX smoked @mr_camron DIPSET last night," captions Fif, alongside the hilarious photoshop job. "LOL took his pink shit!"

Despite Cam'ron and Dipset having taken a near-unanimously-appointed loss, the group was quick to tip their hat to The LOX, with whom they are set to hit the road for the upcoming Rap Superheroes Tour. One has to wonder if the display of competitive spirit and camaraderie was enough to spark a surge of nostalgia in 50; perhaps, for even a fleeting moment, his finger hovered over Lloyd Banks' contact page.

Check out 50 Cent's day-after reaction to The LOX vs Dipset below, and sound off if you think Fif and G-Unit could stand a chance against the mighty D Block trifecta on the Verzuz stage.