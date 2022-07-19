50 Cent reacted on Instagram to a bill proposed by Republican senators Marco Rubio and Kevin Cramer that would allow mothers to begin collecting child support at conception. The Unborn Child Support Act comes after the Supreme Court's recent controversial ruling on Roe v. Wade, which stripped away federal protections for abortion rights.

The bill would amend the Social Security Act “to ensure that child support for unborn children is collected and distributed under the child support enforcement program.”



“Ok [fuck] this I quit,” 50 Cent said, sharing a screenshot of an article covering the bill.

Cramer defended the bill in a statement on his website: “Caring for the well-being of our children begins long before a baby is born. It begins at the first moment of life — conception — and fathers have obligations, financial and otherwise, during pregnancy."

Even more Republican senators are co-sponsoring the bill, including Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

50 Cent is no stranger to paying child support. In 2017, he even threw a “Child Support Release Party” when he completed all his payments. 50's son, Marquise Jackson, called him out over the joke.

