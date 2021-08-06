Nas just released the sequel to his 2019 project King’s Disease today, featuring a star studded cast of appearances from Eminem, Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. While the song “Nobody” is getting a lot of praise from Lauryn Hill fans for her insane lyricism and wordplay, another track that fans have been talking about is the Eminem-featured track “EPMD 2,” in which Eminem decides to pay homage to a slew of fallen rappers who’ve left us too soon.

In Em’s verse, the Detroit native name drops all the rappers who we've lost over the last few years, including DMX and Nipsey Hussle to name a few.

“R.I.P. out to DMX, Stezo, E and Nipsey/Ecstasy and Prince Markie Dee, MF DOOM, I hit 50 via text/ Told him that I love him ‘cause I don’t even know when I’ma see him next,” Em spits.

Apparently moved by the verse, 50 Cent decided to chime in on the verse in an Instagram post Friday afternoon, telling people to they can’t front on this one and they need to just shut the fuck up and listen.

“No you can not front on this verse,” he captioned the clip. "You just gotta listen. Shut the f*ck up and listen,” 50 captioned.

Later in the verse, Em name drops a few more living legends in hip-hop, including Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne. “And my name’s with the Kanes, and the Waynes, and the Jays/ And the Dres, and the Yes, and the Drakes/ And the J Dillas, Jadas, Cool Js, and the Ras/ And amazin’ as Nas is, and praise to the Gods of this/ Shout to the golden age of hip-hop and the name of this song is,” he raps.

If you haven't already, check out the song and verse (below) and let us know what you think.