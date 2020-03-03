Coronavirus is real out here and officials are claiming that the city of New York will likely suffer an outbreak. According to CNBC, Monday morning recorded eighty-six confirmed cases of the diseases in the U.S. with New York City recently announcing a second confirmed case. Officials have now stated that there's a good chance it will spread across all of NYC.



50 Cent, the South Side Jamaica Queens bully, has been using humor as a coping mechanism in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak. Most recently, he shared a screenshot of an article from the NYT declaring the possible outbreak from officials. "The whole gang outside wit it?" He wrote jokingly. He then shared another photo of "corona virus in New York" -- an animated germ with Timbs and a New York fitted.

Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed the second case in New York City earlier today. Mayor Bill de Blasio also spoke on the newly announced case, saying the city is taking the necessary steps.

"With the results confirmed within a number of hours, we were immediately able to take next steps to stop the spread of this virus,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We have said from the beginning that it is likely we will see more positive cases of the coronavirus.”

Check out 50 Cent's wild reactions to the Coronavirus scare below.