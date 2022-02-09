Americans are reacting to a report that the Biden Administration is finalizing a $30 million program to pay for the distribution of safe smoking kits to addicts to reduce harm from substance abuse. A number of conservative outlets reported this news by claiming that the Biden Administration is sending out "crack pipes" to addicts as part of a push to "advance racial equity".

After the program was misreported by a number of sources, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a statement, claiming, "These comments are misleading and misinformed. Too many Americans have lost their lives to drug overdose. Evidence-based community harm reduction services such as naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and syringe services programs help people stay alive and are proven strategies for addressing this tragic epidemic."

Despite the explanation, 50 Cent is using his public platform to comment on the reports, sharing a post on Instagram and saying, "OK, I don’t understand what’s going on now. Let’s just give them some crack everybody loves CRACK. SMH."



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

50 Cent was previously a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, speaking out against President Joe Biden's proposed tax plan ahead of his election. He has been very critical of Biden's policies in the past.

