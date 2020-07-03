50 Cent has been holding it down for Pop Smoke since the rapper's passing earlier this year, stepping into the role of executive producer for Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. And while Fif is likely celebrating the posthumous album's release, he did take some time to call out DJ Clue by name, having taken issue with Clue's decision to refuse to play Pop Smoke's new single.

"This fool @djclue got in his feelings, and said he not playing POP Smoke new joint because he didn’t get the record first," accuses 50, in a lengthy Instagram tirade. "FUCK YOU CLUE, you don’t mean shit! @funkflex been kicking your ass up and down the street for years you little retard. I done sold 30 million records you think i give a fuck if you play my music is you stupid, is you dumb n***a? I think you should get punched in the face, i don’t know why, but i’m almost sure yo ass getting punched in the face. Nothing crazy just a lower case L You know the vibes n***a."

Though Clue did support Pop Smoke's project on his own Instagram page, it should be noted that Fif originally premiered "The Woo" last night via Funkmaster Flex, which likely ruffled Clue to begin with. And while it's unclear whether DJ Clue actually snubbed Pop Smoke's single to spite Fif, it seems as if the legendary rapper has decided to interpret it that way. And we all know what happens when someone gets on 50 Cent's bad side, especially when Instagram posts are involved.