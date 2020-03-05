Respect is typically something that is earned over time, not given. The co-founder of Cash Money Records, Bryan "Birdman" Williams, has built enough of a success story for his respect to be automatically handed out. Take a quick look at his track record; the music executive has proven himself time and time again. Although he may go on rants here and there about how he deserves to be treated with even more respect, he is rightful in demanding it. 50 Cent granted his wish through his birthday message to Bria Williams, the daughter of the Cash Money brain.



Sharing a photo of Birdman with his then-toddler daughter, 50 Cent wished Bria Williams a happy 22nd birthday. "Shout out to @birdman," wrote the New York legend. "In a culture that’s out with the old and in with the new we stick around, that’s how you know you have a gift. God Bless you and @briawilliams1 happy birthday, wishing you and yours much success."

Birdman recently gave an extensive interview where he spoke on his infamous "respect" moment on The Breakfast Club, admitting that he does not regret his outburst. He also recently entered a bold prediction by saying that Baton Rouge rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again will end up being one of the most popular artists of all time. Do you think he will add to his near-spotless record?