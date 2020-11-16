Jeremih, well-known for his timeless records "Birthday Sex" and "Down On Me", is currently hospitalized as he is battling COVID-19. After contracting the virus, the singer was checked into the ICU and reportedly placed on a ventilator. His peers have been sending him prayers all weekend and, last night, they appear to have worked.

50 Cent, who is friends with Jeremih, has issued an update on the artist's health, revealing that his condition has improved a touch.

"Thank you for praying for my Boy @jeremih," wrote 50 Cent on Instagram. "He is responsive today, doing a little better."

Hopefully, Jeremih's health continues to trend in this direction.

Chance the Rapper, Hitmaka, Big Sean, Wale, Bun B, and others have all wished for a speedy recovery from the platinum-selling artist, which we can surely echo.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

We will continue to keep you posted on Jeremih's condition as he battles this terrible virus.

Other stars tested positive for the virus this weekend, including Larsa Pippen, Erykah Badu (who simultaneously had a negative result), Josh Norman of the Buffalo Bills, and Elon Musk, who says he likely has a "moderate" case of COVID-19. Several vaccines are in development, including one from Moderna, who claims that theirs is currently 94.5% effective.