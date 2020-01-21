For months, fans of the ultra-popular television series Power have been wondering who shot, and ultimately killed, Ghost. The producers of the show laid out a bunch of possible suspects, pointing out even the smallest motives that may have led to the character's demise. Alibis were studied and people were questioned as we patiently waited for the season to continue. Now that we're a few episodes closer to learning the legitimate fate of James St. Patrick, 50 Cent up and spoiled the entire thing in the midst of his current gripe against Starz, the premium cable network that distributes Power. People were up in arms after he leaked a clip revealing that Tasha St. Patrick (played by Naturi Naughton) was the one who pulled the trigger. However, it would appear as though Fif had it all planned, insisting that there are alternate ends to the show and that the one he released may not be the final result.



Taking to social media, 50 Cent continued his barrage against Starz, this time actually helping out the network by attracting more viewers to the next episode of Power. Leaking the results of the major cliffhanger may not have been wise but, now that we know he may have been capping, we're more enticed to view the next instalment.

"Your gonna have to wait to find out who killed Ghost," wrote 50 Cent on Twitter, sharing a report that recalls how Courtney A. Kemp, the show's creator, spoke about potential leaks and said that the producers of the show have filmed multiple endings in case something surfaces online. "I will leak more before this is over. I’ve prepared for every possible thing WELCOME TO THE 50CENT SHOW."

It looks like we'll need to keep it locked to 50 Cent's social pages to find out exactly what happened.