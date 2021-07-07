50 Cent's television empire continues to expand, and this time, he's setting his sights in a completely different direction. Rather than continuing down the fiction road, Fif opted to dip his toes into the highly lucrative pool that is reality TV. He confirmed as much with a new Instagram post, revealing that his next television show would be an original hip-hop competition series called Unrapped.

Brian Stukes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"This is gonna be so cool, think Hip Hop’s American idol On ABC," captions Fif, setting a tone for what's to come. In addition to 50's post, a report from Deadline shines a bit of light on the upcoming competition. Confirming that it's currently in development, the show is said to feature "celebrity contestants" facing off in rap battles, after which the judges -- an unknown panel "hip-hop mentors" -- will land on a winner.

It is as of yet unclear as to whether 50 himself will hold it down as a mentor. For now, he's currently set to executive produce. In an official statement, Fif explained that he's "excited to expand my relationship with ABC. Unrapped brings G-Unit Film and Television’s ability to put incredible music and musical talent on screen to the competition space.”

It should be noted that this is not the first time Fif has executive produced a reality TV series, having previously worked on Dream School back in 2013. Keep an eye out for more news on Unrapped as it surfaces, and sound off in the comments if you think 50 Cent's upcoming rap competition series has potential.

