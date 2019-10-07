Though Snoop will likely loathe being mentioned in the same sentence as Tekashi 6ix9ine, such are the times we live in. Remember those reports indicating that Fif was looking to produce a documentary on the disgraced rainbow wonder, much to the ire of Skinnyfromthe9? Today, TMZ has fleshed out the report about 50's next endeavor, which looks to be more ambitious in scope than originally anticipated. And it's probably for the better, considering an exclusive focus on 6ix9ine would feel more like a dog and pony show at this point.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Luckily, 50's upcoming documentary series looks to be more along the lines of Hip-Hop Evolution, in which specific eras are covered on a per-episode basis. It would appear this particular series will center around 6ix9ine, Snoop Dogg, Scott Storch, Fifty himself, and ex-NBA player Rafer Alston, though more will likely be announced.

The series will be called A Moment in Time, and it's curious to note that Fif's revealed musical subjects are all former collaborators. Expect coverage that is equally harsh but fair, especially where the more controversial topics are concerned. And they certainly will be, with Fif's episode set to cover his Jimmy Henchman beef, Storch's episode chronicling his whirlwind career peak, and Snoop's centering around his post-Doggystyle murder trial, an incident many modern fans might not be familiar with. Interested?