50 Cent Praises Jason Statham After Working On "Expendables 4"

50 Cent's television empire continues to expand with every single movie and TV show that he lays his hands on. Of course, everyone, even French Montana, has been raving about BMF and the anticipation for the show's second season. However, the rapper has been expanding beyond being an executive and continuing to pursue opportunities as an actor.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The rapper recently joined the cast for Expendables 4 which is due out next year. Fif joined the star-studded cast including Sylvester Stallone, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, and of course, Jason Statham. It appears that Fif picked up a few things from Statham during his time on set with the actor. He took to Instagram where he offered huge praise for Jason for his reliability, as an actor and human.

"@jasonstatham makes everything look easy, I had a ball working with him on EXPENDABLES 4. You got a movie, want it to do well call Jason. Your franchise not filling seats anymore call Jason. Want to be successful in life call Jason. WTF you in jail CALL JASON LOL," he captioned a photo of himself on set with Jason.

Fif has been hyping up the movie over the past few weeks but there's yet to be a release date set in stone.

Check out Fif's post below. Are you excited to see 50 Cent star in The Expendables? Let us know.