50 Cent may be decently removed from the rap game, having shifted his sights to building a television empire, but the former Shady/Aftermath emcee has never strayed entirely from his roots. And while he's spending the majority of his time and energy occupied on the ongoing Starz series BMF, Fif took a moment to celebrate one of his notable musical influences.

Taking to Instagram to pay homage, Fif shared a clip from the legendary Rakim's Tiny Desk Concert, offering up a few words in celebration of his legacy. "If you don’t know who this is please don’t talk to me in life, please and thank you," captions Fif, as Ra fires off rapid-fire bars from his classic Eric B collaboration "Know The Ledge."

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Given 50's extensive history of trolling his fellow artists, it's always nice to see him show love to some of the game's legends. It's also worth noting that Rakim, like 50, spent time signed to Dr. Dre's Aftermath Records -- though Ra's tenure alongside the Doc was ultimately cut short over creative differences. Alas, we never got the chance to see 50 and Rakim connect as collaborators, with their shared placement on the 8 Mile soundtrack as close as we might come.

Check out 50's kind words dedicated to one of the most influential rappers of all time below, and should you like what you hear, do yourself a favor and check out Rakim's entire Tiny Desk Concert below. Do you think we'll hear some of his music incorporated into 50's television universe moving forward?

