Just hours before family, friends, and fans of DMX paid their final respect, Irv Gotti made a major claim surrounding the passing of DMX. The Murder Inc. CEO claimed that X had passed away from an overdose of "bad crack" mixed with fentanyl. He also disclosed that DMX had tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized. He immediately received backlash from 50 Cent who publicly blasted him for his comments and Swizz Beatz who referred to Gotti as a clown.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Gotti apologized this weekend after communicating with X's ex-wife Tashera Simmons who informed him that none of the claims he made had been confirmed.

"I apologize for talking out of turn. In my defense. I honestly thought I wasn’t saying anything that everyone didn’t hear already. If anyone thinks the love I have for X is nothing but genuine unconditional love," said Gotti.

Following news of Gotti's apology, 50 Cent offered one of his own to those closest to DMX including Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss. He offered his condolences while explaining that he processes death differently than others after losing so many friends and family members in his lifetime.

"I don’t deal with losing people well, over the years i lost so many people i don’t process things the right way," he explained. "So i wait till i feel something to say something R.I.P to DMX, I’ll say what i feel when i’m around people i know loved him. God bless him !"

Read 50 Cent's post below.