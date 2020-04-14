Are we going to see an actual battle between 50 Cent and Ja Rule? The longstanding feud between these two is a hip hop beef that not many can see being mended, but Ja Rule recently stated that, for the culture, he'd participate in an Instagram Live Battle with 50 Cent. Fat Joe was on the phone with Ja while also on Instagram Live with Swizz Beatz. Over the last few weeks, Swizz and Timbaland have been coordinating IG Battles between artists and producers, and according to Ja, he wants all the smoke from Fif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Apr 11, 2020 at 11:45am PDT

Swizz seemed apprehensive because he wanted to make sure that the intention was to have fun and play music for the culture, not for Fif and Ja to play out their animosity live and in technicolor. As of now, it's unclear if this will actually go down, but 50 Cent took to his IG to share a clip of himself smiling and driving off in a car with a caption that reads, "Who want to battle, 😆and here’s a moment of silence for the still sick and suffering. LOL."

The caption was completed with a slew of self-promoting hashtags, but fans quickly jumped in his comments letting the Power player know that they want to see him beast it out musically with Ja Rule. Is this a fair match and would you tune in?