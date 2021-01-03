50 Cent, NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez Team Up On "Part Of The Game" Visual

50 Cent's theme song for "Power Book III: Raising KANAN" now has a music video.

50 Cent hasn't been releasing a ton of new music over the last little while although when it comes to Power, it's clear that Fif just can't resist. The hip-hop legend has numerous directorial projects in the works, including Power Book III: Raising KANAN which fans are certainly excited about. Last month, the mogul dropped a track called "Part Of The Game" which is supposed to serve as the theme song for the aforementioned Power spin-off. The track features NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez, and it just so happens the song has a music video now.

In the music video, which can be found above, 50 Cent and NLE Choppa make their own appearances all while stock footage of the show is played throughout. The track and the video certainly give off those gritty Power vibes and if you're a fan of the series, this visual will certainly get you hyped for what is about to come.

