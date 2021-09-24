50 Cent, Moneybagg Yo, & Snoop Dogg Unite For "BMF" Theme "Wish Me Luck"

It's rare to see new music from 50 Cent, but you can bet that he'll be playing a role in the theme song of whatever new series he's been working on. This time, it's BMF, which premieres this coming Sunday on Starz. Kicking off each episode will be "Wish Me Luck," the new theme song featuring Fif, Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo, and Charlie Wilson -- officially available now.

It's no surprise that the song carries plenty of gravitas, given the subject matter on which the series is based. Moneybagg Yo opens things up with some reflective bars, transitioning into a smooth chorus from Charlie Wilson. 50 holds it down with the second verse, immersing himself in the story he's determined to tell. "I'm riding with the top down, trunk full of Yola, ghetto pharmaceuticals I move that Coca-Cola," he raps. Snoop -- who is also set to star in the upcoming series -- closes the track with a spirited performance, effectively capturing the BMF spirit with a slick flow.

Get used to "Wish Me Luck," as it's set to be the theme song to BMF for the duration of its run. Check it out now, and look for the series to premiere this Sunday on Starz.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm riding with the top down, trunk full of Yola,

Ghetto pharmaceuticals I move that Coca-Cola

Thousand-grams of puritol, I fuck with the weirdos

They snort away the pain, bang the dope in they veins